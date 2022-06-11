Thank you for the recent article about our son, Dan Lowe, who was named Maine’s School Crossing Guard of the year. We couldn’t be prouder. And thank you to the parents who made this so special. We’re grateful to the AIM program for supporting Dan.

But contrary to the article, the staff at South Portland High were also an important ingredient to his success. After graduating from high school, kids with autism often experience depression, wondering what their future will be. And high school, with all its noise and activity, can be very challenging for those on the spectrum.

We are grateful to Port Resources and to all the others who helped Dan along the way. We’re so proud of Dan for all he’s accomplished!

Helen Ward

Hamden, Connecticut

