PORTLAND – Adam N. Fogg, 27, of Portland died in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 31, 2022 after a long and courageous battle against addiction.

Adam was born in Portland on Nov. 16, 1994, the son of Denise M. Fogg and Brian R. Westheimer. He graduated from St. Dominic’s High School in the class of 2013 and then continued his education at the University of Vermont.

After working briefly in the landscaping business, including at The Grounds Crew in Falmouth, Adam pursued a career in the restaurant industry. When living in Portland, he worked at Sebago Brewing Company. He also worked at a number of restaurants in the Los Angeles area, including McCormick and Schmick’s and The Chart House, as well as at the Shore Lodge in Idaho.

Adam loved the outdoors, including camping and hiking. He was an excellent hunter, a skill he learned from his uncle Andrew, and he kept the family freezer well stocked with venison. He also loved freshwater and saltwater fishing, and he spent many happy hours in search of trout and striped bass with his brother Luke. A talented chef, Adam enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. Memorable meals in recent years included a Cuban feast of ceviche, roast chicken and fried plantains, and a Christmas dinner of Beef Wellington.

Adam loved to pursue new experiences and he was a quick learner. A long-time baseball and basketball player, he became a three-sport high school athlete when he took up lacrosse in his junior year and quickly became a regular on the varsity team. After auditioning for his school’s production of Grease, Adam borrowed a guitar from a friend, taught himself to play in just a few weeks, and performed a solo number that was the highlight of the show.

As Adam struggled with his illness he spent time at residential rehabilitation and sober living programs at New Life House and Miracle House in Los Angeles, Calif. There, he both drew support from others and provided it to members of the recovery community. His family in Maine have many happy memories of visits to California, where Adam was an enthusiastic tour guide who seemed to know every museum, beach and restaurant in the area. Adam’s family would like to thank the staff and residents of New Life House and Miracle House for their untiring efforts to help Adam and all those who struggle with substance use disorder.

Adam was a spiritual person who looked to his Higher Power for support and guidance.

He is survived by his mother, Denise M. Fogg and her husband, Daniel D. Skwire of Portland, his father, Brian R. Westheimer and his wife Monique Westheimer of Eugene, Ore.; a brother, Luke Fogg of Portland, a sister, Trinity Westheimer of Oregon; maternal grandparents Raymond and Elinor Fogg of Gray, paternal grandparents, Connie Westheimer of Vancouver, Wash., and Royce and Sandy Westheimer of Vancouver, Wash., step-grandparents David and Marjorie Skwire of Cleveland, Ohio; an uncle, Andrew Fogg, of Poland; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends on the East and West Coasts.

We keep Adam in our hearts and know that he wasn’t defined by this disease. He was a kind, loving, brave, caring and amazing young man whose life should be celebrated. His spirit was strong and will live on. With a sparkle in his blue eyes and a beautiful smile, he was a gift to us all.

Visiting hours celebrating Adam’s life will be held on Monday, June 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Chapel at 9:15 am on Tuesday, June 14, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Adam’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Adam’s memory to Miracle House Foundation (https://miraclesoberliving.com/donations-for-sober-living) or Portland Recovery Community Center (https://portlandrecovery.org/donate).

