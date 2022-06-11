CAMDEN – Rosita Oldham Lazar passed away on May 20, 2022 after 88 years of grace, kindness and devotion to her loved ones.

Born in Valencia, Spain on June 8, 1933 to a family of Spanish Republicans, Rosita’s early childhood was marked by her home country’s brutal civil war. At the age of 3, she became the youngest of a group of 500 refugee children, known as The Children of Morelia, to be evacuated from the war zone and resettled in Mexico. There, she grew up under the care of her two older sisters, Elisa and Carmina, who fled Spain with her; her relationships with her sisters would remain some of the closest and most important of her life.

Over time, Rosita built roots in Mexico, falling in love with her beloved husband Calvin and giving birth to her only daughter, Destry. When she lost her young husband in a tragic accident, she migrated once more, creating a new life for herself first in Arizona, and then later in Long Island, N.Y. and Boynton Beach, Fla., where she lived with her second husband, her dear Jack Lazar.

Rosita worked as an English as a second language teacher and volunteer driver for the Red Cross. She was an expert gardener, cook, seamstress and knitter, with a tremendous appreciation for life’s small beauties. But her greatest joy was time spent with her daughter and four grandchildren. Despite the many hardships of her early life, Rosita never grew hardened, bitter or resentful. Instead, she maintained an open heart, remaining quick to laugh, positive in outlook, generous with time and words, and devoted to family. In turn, she was loved deeply by her daughter, grandchildren, sisters, and friends. Through her example, she taught us to value education and hard work, to help others, to act with integrity, and treat others with respect.

Rosita was predeceased by her husband, Calvin Clyde Oldham, husband, Jack Lazar; sister, Elisa Pellico, sister, Carmina Canales, and brother, Fermin Daroca.

She is survived by her daughter, Destry Oldham-Sibley of Camden, (Julie Head); treasured grandchildren Calvin Sibley of Jersey City, N.J.; Emilia Sibley (Sam Sibley) of Portland, Ore.; Destry Maria Sibley (Ari Del Rosario) of New York City, N.Y,; and Jonathan Harper Sibley (Julia Sibley) of Rochester, N.Y.. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, her namesake Rosalie Del Rosario, Hunter and Owen Sibley, and Freya and Raven Sibley. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews; son-in-law, Harper Sibley; and dear friends.

Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Quarry Hill and the staff at Maine Health Hospice for their compassionate care given to Rosita over the last years of her life.

