Laura Perreault’s RBI single capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning as second-seeded Biddeford escaped with a 5-4 victory over third-seeded Kennebunk in a Class A South softball semifinal Saturday in Biddeford.

Perreault finished with three hits, and Chantelle Bouchard and Alexis Libby each had two hits for the defending regional champion Tigers (16-2), who will play top-seeded Windham at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College.

Isabella Real and Emily Hutchins had two hits apiece for Kennebunk (15-3).

GARDINER 6, POLAND 2: Corinne Vasvary sparked a two-run first inning, then added an RBI double in the second as the second-seeded Tigers (17-2) built an early 4-0 lead and advanced to the Class B South final with a win over the No. 3 Knights (17-2) in Gardiner.

Madison Inman added a single and a double and was drive home twice by winning pitcher Lainey Cooley.

Poland got its runs in the fourth inning on singles by Emma Bunyea and Atlantis Martin, an RBI groundout by Maggie McGlauflin and a single by Gabby Bolduc.

LACROSSE

GREELY 23, MT. BLUE 0: Asja Kelman netted four goals while Jenny Medrano, Allie Read and Charlotte Taylor each had three goals and three assists to power the second-seed Rangers (12-2) past the 10th-seed Cougars (9-5) in a Class B quarterfinal in Cumberland.

Eva Williams added three goals and two assists, and Lauren Dennen tallied two goals and two assists. Cady Hatch also scored twice.

Greely hosts third-seeded Cony in the semifinals at 1:00 p.m Wednesday.

Michelle Seaberg made 10 saves for Mt. Blue.