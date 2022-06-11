COLLEGES

Nyagoa Bayak of Westbrook earned All-American honor in the high jump at the NCAA Division I track and field championships on Saturday at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Bayak cleared 6-feet on her third attempt at the height to finish tied for sixth with Marguerite Lorenzo of Cornell and Charity Griffith of Ball State.

Lamara Distin of Texas A&M won, clearing 6-4 3/4. Abigail Kwarteng of Middle Tennessee State was second at 6-3 1/2, an and Rachel Glenn of South Carolina was third at 6-1 1/4.

BASEBALL

MLB: Big league batting leader Luis Arraez hit his first career grand slam and the Minnesota Twins spoiled Shane Baz’s season debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Arraez had at least three hits for the seventh time this season, raising his average to .367. He has three home runs this year, including two in the last three games.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc is back on pole. Now comes the tricky task of converting it into a win.

Leclerc won the pole for the fourth consecutive race with a blistering lap around the Baku street circuit in Azerbaijan, but the Ferrari driver failed to convert any of his last three pole positions into victories.

Leclerc ran a lap at 1 minute, 41.359 seconds with his last run of the session to beat Sergio Pérez of Red Bull by .282 seconds. Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third in the other Red Bull, .347 off Leclerc’s pace.

INDYCAR: Alexander Rossi won his first pole in three years and will now try to snap a losing streak that dates just as long.

Advertisement

Rossi will start from the pole Sunday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, site of his last IndyCar Series victory 44 races ago on June 23, 2019.

Rossi turned a lap in Saturday qualifying of 1 minute, 44.8656 seconds on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile permanent road course considered one of the best in the world. His lap put the Andretti Autosport driver on pole for the first time since Belle Isle in 2019, three weeks before his last win.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Andy Murray will play his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 after beating Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the semifinal in Stuttgart, Germany.

The British three-time Grand Slam winner showed signs of his old form as he beat Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 6-2, holding his serve throughout the match.

Murray’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be second-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini, who prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve. Berrettini saved set point in the first-set tiebreak and needed three match points to close out the win.

Advertisement

Kyrgios, meanwhile, said he faced racist abuse from the crowd during the match.

The Australian posted on Instagram following the 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Murray that he had heard abusive comments from the stands.

“When is this going to stop? Dealing with racial slurs from the crowd?” he wrote on Instagram. “I understand that my behavior isn’t the best all the time – but ‘you little black sheep’ ‘shut up and play’ little comments like this are not acceptable. When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalised. This is messed up.”

NOTTINGHAM OPEN: Alison Riske and Beatriz Haddad Maia will face each other for the title in Nottingham, England after winning their semifinal matches.

Riske, the sixth-seeded American, beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a rain-delayed match and will look to capture the fourth title of her career in Sunday’s final of the grass-court tournament.

Haddad Maia, the seventh-seeded Brazilian, advanced when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire in the second set. Haddad Maia was leading 6-3, 4-1 and will be playing in her second WTA final – five years after finishing runner-up at the 2017 Korea Open.

Advertisement

In the men’s event, top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain beat Jack Sock of the United States 7-5, 6-3 to advance to a final against Jordan Thompson, who won an all-Australian semifinal match 6-4, 6-2 against Alexei Popyrin.

SOCCER

COURT: A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a U.S. court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after claiming he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Jesús Ferreira tied the United States’ international record with four goals and the Americans beat Grenada 5-0 on Friday night in Austin, Texas in a World Cup sendoff, a CONCACAF Nations League match 164 days before their opener in Qatar.

After an array of misfires, Ferreira put the U.S. ahead in the 43rd minute, then added goals in the 54th, 56th and 78th to give him seven in 12 international matches. His four goals matched Landon Donovan (2003), Joe-Max Moore (1993), Buff Donelli (1934) and Archie Stark (1925).

Paul Arriola added a goal in the 62nd as the Americans stretched their home unbeaten streak to 26 games since a September 2019 loss to Mexico, matching the team record set from 2013-15.

MLS: Ben Bender scored a deflected goal from outside the box in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to spark Charlotte FC to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls in Charlotte, North Carolina

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous