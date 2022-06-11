Andrew Farr of Gorham, Frank Morang of Cheverus, Mia-Claire Kezal of Thornton Academy and Makenna Drouin of Edward Little earned victories Saturday at the New England high school track and field championships in Berlin, Connecticut.
Farr, the Class A champion in the three sprint events, placed first or second in all three events at New Englands. He won the 200 with a personal-best time of 21.95 seconds and was the runner-up in the 100 (11.00) and 400 (48.27). His times in the 200 and 400 were the second-best in Maine history.
Morang won the long jump with a personal best of 23 feet, 5 1/2 inches – nearly a foot better than his closest competitor.
Kezal’s victory was in the 1,600, as she finished in 4:56.70. Class A state champion Delaney Hesler of Bonny Eagle was fourth in 4:59.47.
Drouin set an all-time Maine best of 43.74 while winning the girls’ 300 hurdles.
In addition to Farr’s two runner-up finishes, Emma Green of Gorham placed second the girls’ 100 (12.23) and Shelby Anderson of Marshwood was second in the girls’ javelin (131-6), and Mikaela Langston of Mt. Ararat was the runner-up in the triple jump 37-7 1/2 in the triple jump.
Three Mainers finished in the top six in both the triple jump and javelin. Anderson was followed by Sophia Morin of Brunswick (fourth, 119-7) and Riley Reitchel of Erskine Academy (fifth, 119-5) in javelin. In the triple jump, Natasha Monreal of Bucksport was fourth (36-2 1/4) and Kaeden Green of Brunwick was sixth (36-1 1/2).
Matt Charpentier of York, Tudum Monday of Edward Little and Sarah Moore of Lisbon all scored in two events. Charpentier took third in the discus with a personal best of 170-5 and finished seventh in the shot put (54-3 1/2). Monday was fourth in the boys’ 110 hurdles (14.82) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (39.84), and Moore placed fifth in the long jump (17-9 1/4) and high jump (5-3).
Jacob Ramos of South Portland clocked 1:53.94 for a third-place finish in the 800.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.