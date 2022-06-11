Andrew Farr of Gorham, Frank Morang of Cheverus, Mia-Claire Kezal of Thornton Academy and Makenna Drouin of Edward Little earned victories Saturday at the New England high school track and field championships in Berlin, Connecticut.

Farr, the Class A champion in the three sprint events, placed first or second in all three events at New Englands. He won the 200 with a personal-best time of 21.95 seconds and was the runner-up in the 100 (11.00) and 400 (48.27). His times in the 200 and 400 were the second-best in Maine history.

Morang won the long jump with a personal best of 23 feet, 5 1/2 inches – nearly a foot better than his closest competitor.

Kezal’s victory was in the 1,600, as she finished in 4:56.70. Class A state champion Delaney Hesler of Bonny Eagle was fourth in 4:59.47.

Drouin set an all-time Maine best of 43.74 while winning the girls’ 300 hurdles.

In addition to Farr’s two runner-up finishes, Emma Green of Gorham placed second the girls’ 100 (12.23) and Shelby Anderson of Marshwood was second in the girls’ javelin (131-6), and Mikaela Langston of Mt. Ararat was the runner-up in the triple jump 37-7 1/2 in the triple jump.

Three Mainers finished in the top six in both the triple jump and javelin. Anderson was followed by Sophia Morin of Brunswick (fourth, 119-7) and Riley Reitchel of Erskine Academy (fifth, 119-5) in javelin. In the triple jump, Natasha Monreal of Bucksport was fourth (36-2 1/4) and Kaeden Green of Brunwick was sixth (36-1 1/2).

Matt Charpentier of York, Tudum Monday of Edward Little and Sarah Moore of Lisbon all scored in two events. Charpentier took third in the discus with a personal best of 170-5 and finished seventh in the shot put (54-3 1/2). Monday was fourth in the boys’ 110 hurdles (14.82) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (39.84), and Moore placed fifth in the long jump (17-9 1/4) and high jump (5-3).

Jacob Ramos of South Portland clocked 1:53.94 for a third-place finish in the 800.

