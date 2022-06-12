I applaud and support the efforts of our South Portland students who walked out of the classroom to protest gun violence, and I urge all students, all teachers and all administrators to do the same.

Our schools lack the authority and the tactical ability to stem the horrendous shooting and killing of our children. This can be most effectively accomplished only through the proactive and decisive action of our national leaders. (I use this term loosely for lead they don’t.) Through their sad and abhorrent lack of action and, yes, their bottom-line selfish disregard for the safety of our students, politicians of all stripes have enabled these killings to continue. They are to blame – not the schools.

The most immediate and viable solution is a no-brainer: Ban military style assault weapons. Schools can’t do this. Congress can. (Is it time for a national strike?)

Tim Bobinsky

Portland

