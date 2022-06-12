I have been a Meals on Wheels volunteer with Spectrum Generations for one year. This has been an amazing experience. The people that I deliver to are not just clients, they have become my friends.

If they are not home when I go to deliver to them, I worry about them. Sometimes, I get back late from delivering because some of them want to talk longer than usual.

I love listening to the stories that they tell. Some of them just need someone to talk to, and I want to be that person that will listen to them. I love seeing the smiles on their faces, and they also make me laugh.

I am truly blessed to deliver these meals to my friends. If they had deliveries every day of the week, I would want to deliver every day. If anyone has extra time on their hands, I would definitely say to come and volunteer. It’s a worthwhile experience.

Sandy LeClair

Benton

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: