ATLANTA — Adam Duvall homered twice off José Quintana, William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected, and the Atlanta Braves won their 11th straight game, 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The defending World Series champion Braves began the day having trimmed five games off the New York Mets’ division lead since the winning streak started June 1. They were 5½ games back in the NL East.

This stretch is the club’s best since it won 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. During the streak, Atlanta has outscored opponents 74-30 with 22 homers. The pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA over the same span.

Pittsburgh has lost a season-high six straight games. The Pirates were swept for the fifth time this season.

BREWERS 4, NATIONALS 1: Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs, and Milwaukee snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory at Washington.

Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell tied Phil Garner for the most managerial victories in franchise history with 563 as the Brewers ended their longest skid since September 2015.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 3: José Ramírez had three RBI, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production and Cleveland won at home.

Ramírez, who leads the majors with 59 RBI, pulled a double down the left-field line in the first inning. The three-time All-Star added an RBI groundout in the seventh and has driven in 25 runs over the last 21 games.

Cal Quantrill (4-3) allowed one run in six innings – a solo home run by Ramón Laureano in the first.

