WESTBROOK – Betty Ann Lindsley, 77, of Westbrook passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on June 7, 2022.

She was born in Sterling, N.Y. to Leon and Elizabeth (Smith) Lindsley on August 14, 1944. Betty wore many hats throughout her life but she spent the majority of her career working at Maine Medical Center in the coffee shop and in nutritional services.

Betty’s family was everything to her, as she was to them. She loved family events with her loved ones and had a knack for gardening. She was also an incredible painter. Those who have had the opportunity see to her work are amazed at her talent. She had the purest of hearts, which held true no matter what life threw at her. She was a light in this world.

Betty was predeceased by her father, Leon Lindsley, mother, Elizabeth (Smith) Lindsley; brother, Harold Lindsley; daughter, Julie Morgan; aunt, Estella Adeline (Smith) Kellogg, and uncle, Stanley Kellogg.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Morgan) Freeman and husband Rick of Westbrook; granddaughter, Chelsea Freeman and husband David J. Despres II of Portland; sister, Edna (Lindsley) Martin of Smith Falls, Neb., sister, Mary (Lindsley) Gould of Syracuse, N.Y.

Graveside services will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday June 18, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. To express condolences or to participate in Betty’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

