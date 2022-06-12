SOUTH PORTLAND – Helga M. (Wagner) Riley, 76, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2022.

Helga was born August 12, 1945 in Jauernig, Czech Republic, the daughter of Erwin and Emma Wagner. She was raised first in Esslingen, Germany, then later in Mannheim, where she graduated high school and began administrative work in the Mannheim Regional Court.

On August 20, 1965 she married James T. Riley of South Portland while he was in the U.S. Army, stationed at Taylor Barracks, Mannheim. In 1966 they moved back to the United States. Settling in South Portland in 1967, they shared 56 years of marriage while raising their children and creating a loving home where friends and family were always welcomed.

She was down to earth and spirited, a wonderful listener, and her genuinely warm and caring nature made it easy for her to cultivate many lifelong friendships in both Germany and the U.S. After moving to South Portland, she was involved in various activities such as a candlepin bowling leagues, knitting clubs, and the German-American Club.

Always happy sharing her German culture, language, and food with her friends and family, her love for the United States led her to become a proud, naturalized American citizen in 1979. That same year she started her career as a bookkeeper at Ability Radiator in South Portland. She remained there for 31 years until her retirement in 2010.

Throughout the years Helga was rarely without her knitting bag filled with yarn, needles, and a project. She soon became known as the “Mittenlady” at many of the local craft shows. Her cozy sweaters, hats, and mittens have kept a few generations of children warm in southern Maine and beyond for many years. It was not unusual to spot a Mittenlady sweater or hat at the local mall or grocery store and it certainly brought a smile and a wink from its creator.

Helga and Jim traveled extensively over the years, visiting several countries, including Austria, Canada, Czechia (Czech Republic), France, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and more. Their trips always began and ended in her beloved Germany where she spent time with her extended family and cherished friends. It brought her great happiness traveling with her children in the last few years, sharing her homeland and bringing to life the stories of her own childhood and the places she so loved.

By far her greatest joy was being “Oma” to her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her pride for each of them was overflowing and there was always plenty of love and encouraging words to go around.

Helga is survived by her husband of 56 years, James T. Riley of South Portland; her children, Janet Riley Davis and her husband Kevin of Gorham, Thomas M. Riley and his wife Misty of Dayton; six grandchildren, Courtney Davis Martin (Austin), Shannon Davis Farrar (David), Adam Davis (Heather), Caroline, Michael, and Ella Riley; seven great-grandchildren, Lily and Atticus Martin, Reagan and Graham Farrar, Lilah, Chase, and Conrad Davis; her sister, Gertraud Mueller and her husband Rüdiger of Rosenheim, Germany; and many nieces, nephews; and dear lifelong friends, both in Germany and the United States.

She was predeceased by her parents Erwin and Emma Wagner; and her brothers Gunther and Gernot Wagner.

Interment will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 18 at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. A Celebration of Life will follow at Willows Pizza and Restaurant, 740 Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view Helga’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, if family and friends desire, donations may be sent online to the International Committee of The Red Cross to aid the people of Ukraine, http://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine.

