BRIDGTON – Joanne Mertie DeSimone, 85, of Bridgton, passed away of natural causes on May 31, 2022 at Bella Point Bridgton surrounded by her loved ones.

Joanne was born and raised in Portland, daughter of Michael and Beulah (Corliss) DeSimon. She attended local schools, graduating from Cathedral High School, class of 1955.

After high school, Joanne worked for Travelers Insurance until she married and had a family. Being a mom was a dream come true for her and she cherished every moment of it. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were also a blessing. Later in life she worked many years for Casco Bank until her department closed. She went to work for Mark Stimson Realtors, and then to Hannaford’s, after working many years as a deli clerk, she retired in May of 1999.

Joanne was an exceptional cook, putting a twist on recipes that both her daughters and granddaughters loved to make. She was a superb bowler and joined a women’s league in the late sixties. Joanne also enjoyed bingo, reading, painting, knitting, the Boston Red Sox, Elvis, drinking an all-day cup of coffee or even better, a glass of Allen’s coffee brandy.

Joanne was a strikingly beautiful, classy woman with gorgeous blue eyes and a warm smile. After high school, she did some modeling for the finer stores in downtown Portland and for her children’s PTA events. She always dressed to the nines no matter where she was going. Joanne was feisty and strong willed, but if she loved and trusted you, she did it with all her heart. She had a profound effect on many people’s lives and will never be forgotten.

Joanne was a wonderful mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Most of all, she was our mom who God blessed us with for 62 years.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Michael A. DeSimon; a special friend, Michael Cavanaugh; and her beloved cat Sophie.

Joanne is survived by three daughters, Jeanne Zelensky and husband Jon of New Hampshire, Dina Hebert of Florida and Julie Cavallaro of Massachusetts, one son, Stephen Cavallaro and his wife Judy of Florida; her brother, Peter DeSimon and his wife Beth of Florida, and sister-in-law Patricia DeSimon of Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Bella Point Bridgton for their expert care and for treating her like family. Also, to Beacon Hospice who kept a watchful eye and made sure she was never without. Last, but definitely not least, her niece, Danielle DeSimon Cannell who loved her as if she was her own mom, and at the drop of a hat, was at her side with no questions asked.

In celebration of Joanne’s life, a memorial prayer service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 17, at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham. Immediately after, burial will be at Arlington Cemetery, 720 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

To express condolences and to participate in Joanne’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Memorial donations in Joanne’s name can be made to:

Bella Pointe Bridgton,

186 Portland Rd., US-302,

Bridgton, ME 04009 or

Beacon Hospice,

245 Center St., Suite 10A,

Auburn, ME 04240

Guest Book