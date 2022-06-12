PORTLAND – Josephine Berry, 91, passed away on May 27, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born and raised in Portland, with her brothers and sisters before marriage and traveled the country as a military wife in the Marine Corp.

As a nurse, she spent her life in service to others and found great joy in giving and spending time with friends and family.

She experienced a great deal of loss as she was predeceased by her husband, Glenwood Berry; and her two sons, Michael Berry and Glenn Berry; and her partner, Peter Everest. She was always able to love through it all and put others first.

Her memory will live on through her daughter, Doreen Woodbury; and her grandchildren Brian Woodbury and his wife Tanya Wilkes, Eric Woodbury, Sara Berry, Heather Berry and Glenn Berry.

A graveside service will be held with family. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Josephine’s online guest book.

Guest Book