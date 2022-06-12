ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Myra Padgett Oliver, 86, of Orange City, Fla., passed away May 21, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born July 6, 1935, to Lee and Grace Padgett and brother Wilbur Lee Padgett in Rocky Mount, N.C. She attended the University of North Carolina and majored in business administration. Her first job was for the Veterans Administration and then for American Airlines in Washington, D.C. on Capitol Hill, where she worked in reservations for political and business clients for five years, then transferred to San Francisco, Calif. for American Airlines.

In San Francisco she met and married Tom Oliver within four months of meeting, on Oct. 24, 1959. They were happily married for 40 years until Tom’s passing October 2000.

Together they raised three children. Tom’s business moved them throughout the country. They lived in California, Washington, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. While living in Connecticut they summered on Sebago Lake in Maine and eventually lived in Maine for 40 years. Throughout all of her moves she found ways to integrate into the community and make new places quickly feel like home. No matter where home was, it was always welcoming to friends and family.

She and Tom started spending winters in Florida in the mid 1980s, first on Hutchinson Island, then Palm Coast and Ormond Beach, Fla. While in Ormond Beach, Fla. she volunteered as a docent for over 13 years for The Casements, John D. Rockefeller’s last home.

After the passing of her husband Tom, Myra met Bill Walsh in Ormond Beach, Fla. while living at the Ormond Heritage. They became close friends and spent over 20 years traveling the world together. Both Myra and Bill moved to JKV, a retirement Community in Orange City, Fla. in the Spring of 2015.

Myra was a true artist. She was self-taught, her mediums included; hand knit oriental rugs, crewel, painting trays, reversed paintings, embroidery, pewter, sewing clothing, curtains, reupholstering furniture, hand knit sweaters, hats, socks and her famous knit “squares”. Many of her friends and family were recipients of her handy work.

She was active her entire life. She played tennis and golf, competing at local clubs. She was a member of the Cheshire Garden Club. While in Connecticut she volunteered at Gaylord Hospital. Her energy was boundless. While living at JKV, Myra participated in water aerobics, line dancing and Latin dancing.

Her smile was infectious, as was her ability to laugh easily. She was a true symbol of the “greatest generation”, she grew up with nothing, was grateful for everything, and no matter how difficult life was at times, never ever, ever complained.

She was an amazing role model for her children and granddaughters.

Myra is survived by Susan Oliver Peel and her husband Bruce Peel; William Thomas Oliver and his daughter Maeve; and John Padgett Oliver, and his daughter Eliza.

Myra lived life to its fullest, and made lifelong friends where ever she went. Her glass was always half-full.

A private service will be held at a future date.

