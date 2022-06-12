BANGOR/HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. – Nancy Dudley, 76, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 with her husband and children by her side at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.She was born July 22, 1945, in Manchester, N.H., the daughter of Avis M. (Campbell) Flynn and Robert W. Flynn. Nancy’s family moved to Trenton, N.J. where she graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1962 and later attended Seton Hall University.In 1964 Nancy’s family relocated to Brewer where she earned a degree in Nursing from the University of Maine Orono in 1967. Moving to Miami, Fla. in 1968 and marrying in 1970, Nancy worked as a RN BSN and Certified Nursing Instructor within the Jackson Memorial Healthcare System.After the birth of her children in 1972 and 1977, Nancy with husband, son and daughter, returned to the Bangor area to be closer to loved ones, raise her kids and support her husband with the family business. During this time, Nancy volunteered for various Christian based charities including St. Josephs Hospital and the Bangor YMCA, actively supported women’s health and advocacy groups, was a member of school Parent Teacher Associations and a Girl Scout troop leader. Nancy enjoyed skiing, boating, and travel but spending time with family was her greatest joy. Nancy’s surviving relatives include her husband of 52 years, Paul A. Dudley of Hillsboro Beach, Fla.; a son and daughter-in-law, Paul R. Dudley and Alisa D. Dudley of Boca Raton, Fla., a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Dudley Page and Brian E. Page of Scarborough; brother and sister-in-law, Robert J. Flynn and Margaret A. Flynn of Naples, Fla. and Northeast Harbor; granddaughters Lauren E. Dudley, Paige N. Dudley of Boca Raton, Fla., Ava L. Page, Isabella G. Page of Scarborough; nieces Megan A. Flynn, Moria F. Riordan of greater Boston, Christine Dudley, Carolyn Dudley Matte of Ottawa, Canada; sister-in-law, Theresa Dudley of Ottawa, Canada; and many aunts, uncles and cousins that were all an important part of Nancy’s life. Family and friends are invited to call 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 13 at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St., Bangor. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 14 at St. Paul the Apostle Parrish, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 531 North Main St., Brewer. Interment will follow after at Mount Pleasant Catholic Cemetery, Bangor.Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.To continue Nancy’s decades of support, gifts in her memory may be made toSt. Joseph’s Healthcare,P.O. Box 1638,Bangor, ME 04402-1638

