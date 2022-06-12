CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Patricia H. DiMatteo, beloved wife of the late John R. DiMatteo, died peacefully at home on June 10, 2022.

Patricia was born in Portland in July of 1931, graduated Deering High School in June 1949, and the University of Maine in Orono in June 1953, where she was inducted into the Sigma Mu Sigma Honorary Psychology Society. Patricia put the business degree she earned at UMO to work in private banking at Brown Brothers Harriman until her children were born, after which she put that same degree to work as the family chief financial officer. She knew how to make every dollar count.

She lived her life modestly, and in service to her family and her community, starting as a pre-teenager when she was recognized by the United States Citizens Service Corps. She served in such roles as University of Maine System Trustee from 1977 to 1984, and at Maine Medical Center on the Womens Board for many years.

Patricia raised three children, and elevated motherhood to an art form. She exposed her family to the things she also loved: art, music, nature, and athletics, and she encouraged her family to do anything they undertook with excellence. She loved her husband, her children, their spouses, and their families deeply. In her family relationships she imparted wisdom, a strong work ethic, and an appreciation for the simple things.

When her chronic illness limited her mobility in her later years, her appreciation for those simple things took the form of gaining pleasure from new blooms on her hibiscus or watching the eagle build a nest in the large tree by her dock.

Patricia will be forever loved and missed by those who survive her, her daughter, Susan and husband Ted Keiler (her handyman), her daughter, Martha and husband Tony Vorlicek (her computer Help Desk); her son, Andrew and wife Debi DiMatteo, and their children Cammy Keiler and husband Evan Bjorklund, Halsey Keiler and fiancée Audrey Irles, Tony Vorlicek Jr and wife Katie, Caitlin Vorlicek, Kelly DiMatteo, and Conor DiMatteo.

In spite of her illness, Patricia set goals to live long enough to meet her two great-grandchildren (great-grand chickens in the family parlance), TJ Vorlicek and Otto Bjorklund. She enjoyed few things more than spending time with them and anticipating the daily photos and videos.

Services will be modest in true, Patricia DiMatteo style, and per her wishes, including closest family only.

