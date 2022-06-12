BURLINGTON, Vt. – Sherrie Lee Ireland Dube, 80 years old, of Burlington, Vt., left for her eternal reward to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 2, 2022 surrounded by her husband, Richard E. Dube and her family, after a long and debilitating battle with Dementia.

Memorial services, celebrating Sherrie Lee’s life, will be held Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at North Avenue Alliance Church, 901 North Ave., Burlington, Vt., followed immediately by a reception at the church. All service attendees are cordially invited.

To view her complete obituary and send online condolences to her family, please visit http://www.cremationsocietycc.com

