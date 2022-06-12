SCARBOROUGH – Willoughby Sharp, 97, of Scarborough and Chebeague Island passed peacefully on June 3, 2022 at Piper Shores in Scarborough.

He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Patterson Sharp, who died in 2019.

He was born in Norfolk, Va. on August 25, 1924. He was the son of the late Capt. Walter Doyle and Louise (Campbell) Sharp. As a child of a Navy Captain, he lived in such places as the Philippines, China, Long Beach, Calif. and Washington, D.C. Willoughby graduated from Kent School in Kent, Conn. and Yale University, class of 1945. During World War II he served in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Captain.

After college he went to work for International Harvester in Baltimore, Md. and then worked for RCA in Harrison, N.J. and Deptford, N.J. before retiring after more than 30 years.

Willoughby volunteered his time for many organizations including the Boy Scouts of America, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Montclair, N.J., Trinity Episcopal Church in Moorestown, N.J. and the Great Chebeague Golf Club.

He loved his time on Chebeague Island with his many friends and family and was a proud founding member of the Great Chebeague Tennis Club.

Will is survived by his sons Bill and his wife, Barbara of Lake Frederick, Va., Alec and his wife, Karen, of Charlotte, N.C., Andrew and his wife, Jen, of McLean, Va., and his daughter, Pam Hulme and her husband, George, of Framingham, Mass. and Portland. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, George Warren Patterson, III and his wife, Fran, of Atlantic Beach, Fla. He is survived by 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Willoughby’s online guestbook at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial services will be held on Chebeague Island at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, ME 04106. 207-799-4472.

Donations in his memory may be made to

The Recompense Fund,

P.O. Box 42,

Chebeague Island, ME 04017

or online at http://www.recompensefund.com

