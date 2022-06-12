A Bridgton woman is facing several criminal charges after she drove her pickup truck through the Lakes Region Sunday afternoon, sometimes reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, on one of the most heavily congested roads in Maine, authorities said.

Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that police arrested Kristen Barr, 62, and charged her with failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving to endanger, criminal speed, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and refusing to take an OUI test.

“The traffic volume in the Sebago Lake area on a Sunday afternoon, particularly during the summer months, coupled with the driver’s reckless operation created a very dangerous situation,” Foss said. “Deputies took several measure to reduce the risks created by this dangerous driver and are grateful that this incident did not result in tragedy.”

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. on Route 302 in Windham when a motorist notified police that the operator of a black Ford 150 pickup truck was driving erratically, striking several other motor vehicles. The pickup truck continued into Raymond, swerving between traffic and breakdown lanes, according to a deputy who spotted it. When the deputy attempted to stop the truck, it accelerated and began passing vehicles at speeds of 100 mph or more. Due to the high volume of traffic and coupled with dangerous speeds, the deputy ended his pursuit.

A few minutes later, a second deputy spotted the truck on the Naples Causeway. It was tailgating vehicles and passing cars at speeds of up to 100 mph. The deputy pursued the truck for more than two miles toward the town lines between Naples and Bridgton. Barr pulled over voluntarily and was taken into custody, police said.

She was being held Sunday night at the Cumberland County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.

