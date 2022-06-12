WINSLOW — A motorcyclist was killed late Saturday when attempting to pass a vehicle on Route 201 in Winslow, according to police.

Police had not released the name or age of the motorcyclist Sunday, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. in front of Augusta Cash Fuel, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

“Initial investigation indicates the driver of the motorcycle was attempting to pass another vehicle at the time of the crash,” Moss wrote in a statement released Sunday morning to the news media.

No further details of the crash were available Sunday, including if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Moss said that prior to the crash, a Maine state trooper “observed the driver speeding on Route 201 in Vassalboro.”

“As (the trooper) activated his lights and sirens, the driver took off at a high rate of speed and the trooper out of an abundance of caution made the decision not to pursue the vehicle into the more urban area of Winslow,” Moss wrote in her statement.

The Winslow Police Department assisted the Maine State Police at the scene.

The Maine State Police Reconstruction Unit was investigating the crash Sunday.

This story to be updated.

