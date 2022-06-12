WILTON — Three suspects were charged Sunday in connection with a robbery earlier in the day at the Big Apple convenience store on U.S. Route 2 in Wilton, according to police.

Police arrested Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton; Michael Marble, 25, of Rumford; and Journey Williams, 30, of Jay on robbery charges.

Welch was also charged with operating under the influence, violating bail, theft and criminal trespass, according to police.

“Two males went into the store and demanded all of the cash, indicating they had a weapon,” Chief Heidi Wilcox of the Wilton Police Department wrote in a statement released to the news media. “The men fled the Big Apple. A description of the suspect vehicle was given to responding officers,”

The robbery was reported at 3:40 a.m.

Sgt. Ethan Kyes located the vehicle within minutes as it turned onto the Cemetery Road in Wilton. Kyes stopped the vehicles on the dirt road, according to Wilcox.

Farmington police Officer Cristoph Mutschin assisted Kyes at the scene.

“We are grateful for the professional response of these officers and that no one was harmed,” Wilcox wrote in her statement to the media.

A conviction on the robbery charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, police said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: