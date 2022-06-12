Portland-based nonprofit Spurwink named MaineWorks founder Margo Walsh its 2022 Humanitarian of the Year at a June 2 event at Thompson’s Point that raised $177,000 in support of mental health care.

“This is a wonderful collection of Spurwink’s friends that spans probably 40 years,” said Chief Operating Officer Dan Bonner, who has been with the behavioral health and education services nonprofit four decades and seen shifting of priorities as needs have changed. “We’re meeting the needs of the community, and that’s the way we’ve always done it.”

The cocktail reception, live auction and awards presentation were attended by 275 people, including many whose lives have been touched by Spurwink, MaineWorks or both, and business supporters from insurance companies, banks and law firms.

“We’re celebrating Margo Walsh for her work finding employment for people who struggle with mental health, substance use disorder and post-corrections issues,” said Spurwink President Eric Meyer. “There’s perfect alignment between the MaineWorks mission and ours.”

MaineWorks employees work at major construction projects throughout Maine, doing carpentry, masonry, road and bridgework, demolition and landscaping.

“Margo shares Spurwink’s vision of creating opportunities for all Mainers to live healthy, engaged lives in their communities,” said board chair Alistair Raymond. “MaineWorks is a vital community partner and an integral part of Spurwink’s mosaic.”

Supporting the event theme of “mosaic” was a community art installation that made an eye-catching photo backdrop.

“We had clients, staff members and other volunteers and friends of Spurwink create feathers for this bird, which is a symbol of people rising and getting the support they need,” said Kristen Farnham, vice president of development. “An organization that touches so many people is a mosaic of people who all have stories to tell.”

Among them were recovery advocates, such as Nancy Wolach of Old Orchard Beach. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the 2022 Humanitarian Award than Margo Walsh,” she said. “She puts all her energy into championing the people who work for her.”

