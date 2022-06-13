LIVERMORE FALLS —A 6-year-old boy is improving at a Portland hospital after he was run over by a rear tire of a compact tractor Saturday on Jackman Way, off of Campground Road.

The tractor, which is larger than a ride-on lawn mower, was apparently being used to split wood, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said. It was running. A younger child got on the tractor and hit a pedal, and the rear tire backed over the 6-year-old, he said.

It is believed the tire went over the upper portion of the child’s body.

The incident was reported at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday at 28 Jackman Way, according to Androscoggin County dispatch.

Livermore Falls officer Keith Masse is the investigating officer.

The second child was uninjured, according to a dispatcher.

The boy was airlifted by LifeFlight of Maine to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: