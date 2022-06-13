Gov. Janet Mills is moving forward with plans to create a new Cabinet-level group to address the needs of Maine’s aging population.

Mills plans to sign an executive order today in Portland to create a Cabinet on Aging to bring together state agencies to coordinate and speed up efforts to ensure that residents can age safely, affordably and in settings that best serve their needs, her office said in a news release.

She announced the plan in February as part of her State of the State address, although it was overshadowed by proposals to sends checks to taxpayers to help ease the pain of inflation and to provide two years of free community college tuition to high school seniors who graduated during the pandemic.

Maine has the oldest median age in the nation. Mill’s office said tens of thousands of people are expected to retire in the coming years, increasing demand for age-related services.

Mills is planning to sign the order at The Cedars in Portland, which provides a spectrum of housing and nursing care for seniors. It recently opened a facility named the Sam L. Cohen Households, which Mills’ office said is a model of senior living that affords residents a “home-like environment, input into daily activities, and state-of-the-art care to preserve their quality of life.”

The facility is consistent with models envisioned in Maine’s Age Friendly State Plan that charts improvements in housing, supportive services and accessible outdoor spaces, the administration said.

This story will be updated.

