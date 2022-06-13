What an opportunity to do something nice. After reading your recent article “Here’s how to see if your check $850 relief check is en route,” I thought about a way I (we) can make a difference. There are some of us who are fortunate enough to look at this $850 check as being “extra” cash, and “not necessary.”

There are so many people in our communities who are in desperate need in these trying times. So, think about donating this $850 to your favorite charity/charities, to help make our world a better place to live. I will.

David Strassler

Arundel

