June 10’s Times Record features a worthy op-ed written by Susan and Steve Weems responding to the controversy being advanced by a few folks about the mural proposed for the corrugated metal wall of a portion of the Cabot Mill (“Celebrating community resilience and spirit at Cabot Mill“).

As volunteers, the Weems and the non-profit organization Brunswick Public Art have worked for years to come up with a fine design for the mural, featuring the diversity and spirit of Brunswick, which was chosen by a diverse panel of volunteer artists and community members.

Though I have had no role in it, I am a supporter of this project and grateful for the considerable efforts that have gone into it.

While I respect the views of those who prefer an image featuring the dissonance of our community’s history, and people will always have differing views about art, it is a good thing to fill the unattractive metal wall of the old mill building with a colorful and uplifting image featuring the cooperation of a broad range of our diverse population. Let’s move forward with this project and celebrate Brunswick.

Jeff Pidot,

Brunswick

Time to hang up our football cleats?

Citizens are questioning the violence that is occurring in our nation. One topic that is not being questioned and must be are school sports, especially contact sports such as football.

Everyone loves football. Few people want to question the violence, the divisiveness that is football, as well as potential long-term injuries.

We have normalized football as part of school sports programs, college and then we have the professionals. We know at the college and pro level, football is a gigantic economic driver and the potential of severe injuries is disregarded.

I feel, and this has been a topic of discussion numerous times, that football the physical contact, the “us v.s. them” mentality that accompanies competition is contributing to the nation’s violence. Contact sports are violent with or without intention.

We have heard or have read about impact injuries, especially in professional football. We seldom hear about the intensity someone feels when they attempt to tackle someone, knock down a player, stop him short, etc.

I don’t know if there is some kind of cosmological law that states schools must have football programs. I think there might be other programs that take place outdoors that might be more wholistic and nurturing than the violence that is football.

I also know there are a number of parents who would abhor the thought of not having a football program and would act violently toward me for advocating not wanting our children to bang and smack someone down. Football coaches could also find something that is more wholesome to take part in as well.

I played football when I was young. I was naive and I was reckless with little regard for my own bodily health. It’s time we truly grow up and be an example for our children and not use our children as a channel for our adult desires.

Joseph Ciarrocca,

Brunswick

