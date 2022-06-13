Melissa Ferrick

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

For three decades, Boston-based singer songwriter Melissa Ferrick has been releasing riveting albums featuring her unmistakable voice and acoustic guitar alchemy. With a 17-album discography, Ferrick will have a ton of tunes to choose from upon taking the stage at the intimate One Longfellow Square. Ferrick was signed to Atlantic Records after opening for Morrissey in the U.S. and U.K. back in the early ’90s. Always a charming, engaging performer, Ferrick’s shows are powerful and memorable.

Kevin Kiley & Friends

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 at the door. boothbayopearhouse.com

Pianist Kevin Kiley will be joined by veteran musical theater vocalists John Adams, Devin Dukes, Lynne McGhee, Abbey Hutchins, Jen Caryn, Scott McGowan, Jen McLeod and Leah Hocking for a night of tunes from Broadway and the American songbook. Hocking has appeared on Broadway several times in “All Shook Up,” “The Last Ship” and “Billy Elliot,” among other shows. Kiley has been tickling the ivories at the opera house for three decades.

Mount Eerie

6 p.m. Sunday. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Mount Eerie is the moniker of Pacific Northwest-based indie singer-songwriter Phil Elverum who also is part of the band The Microphones. The 2017 Mount Eerie album “A Crow Looked At Me” was written after the death of his wife, artist Geneviève Castrée, and is home to the emotionally punching yet relatable tunes like “Real Death,” When I Take out the Garbage at Night” and “Emptiness, Pt. 2.” Music magazine Pitchfork gave it a near perfect rating.

