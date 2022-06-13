VFW defeated Brunos, 6-5, thanks to a sixth inning rally, to win the Portland Little League baseball title.

From left: Manager Jon Cook, Henry Armstrong, Charlie Armstrong, Wilder deNoird, Konrad Thompson, Guthrie Geist, Hudson Blackburn, Liam Brunelle, Joshua Cook, Ben Plizga, Hunter Dubel, Samuel Gelman, Alex Henry, Coach Dave Plizga and Coach Tyler Blackburn.

Not pictured: assistant coach Roger Brunelle.

The softball title was won by Otto Pizza, which Giroux Oil, 20-13, in the championship game.

From left: Coach Bob Milliken, Elliot Googgins, Olivia Johnson, Tenzin Webster, Keeley Owens, Sierrah McKenzie, Penelope Armstrong, Charlotte Donaldson-Michaelis and Naomi Small.

Front: Abby Milliken, Maeve McCullum and Manager Mike McCullum.

Not pictured: Jane Pinyard and Josie Malin.

