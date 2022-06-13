A transgender woman who was discriminated against by a Jonesport assisted-living home has reached a settlement with the company that runs the home, her attorneys said Monday.

The Maine Human Rights Commission ruled in March that Sunrise Assisted Living discriminated against Marie King, 79, when the facility denied her a bed because she requested a room with a female roommate. Now, the company that runs Sunrise and eight other homes in Maine has agreed to adopt a policy to prevent further discrimination against transgender applicants.

Under its new policy, Adult Family Care Homes of Maine agreed to place applicants and residents in shared rooms based on their gender identities, not on their assigned sex at birth. All services will be matched to a resident’s gender identity, and no applicants will be turned away based on how they identify.

“Transgender women will be respected fully as women and treated the same as other women in the facility, without any inquiry into particular surgeries or medical treatment,” the policy states.

The policy also acknowledges that discriminating against anyone based on gender identity or sexual orientation violates federal and state law.

Adult Family Care Homes of Maine also agreed to have its employees attend LGBT-competency training. The company will post a transgender nondiscrimination statement on its website, indicating that all nine facilities will “treat transgender individuals in accordance with their gender identity in all aspects of admissions, placement, and programming,” according to a statement from King’s attorneys.

King was represented in her filing to the commission by the GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, or GLAD, law firm in Boston.

“I’m thrilled to see this positive outcome,” King said in the GLAD statement. “I believe the new policies will keep others from experiencing mistreatment and will help people understand that transgender people are only seeking to be treated with dignity and respect like anyone else.”

Adult Family Care Homes of Maine did not respond to a phone call from the Portland Press Herald seeking further details of the agreement Monday morning.

In a joint statement by King’s attorneys and Adult Family Care Homes of Maine, the two parties said that the company “affirms its intention to provide a welcoming environment for everyone in the LGBTQ community and in particular commits to treating transgender individuals in accordance with their gender identity in admissions, placement, and programming.”

King filed her complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in October. She was hospitalized in March 2021, and looking for somewhere to live. A hospital social worker made a call to Sunrise Assisted Living, which was advertising “semi-private rooms” where female residents would be placed with female roommates, according to King’s complaint.

After learning that King was transgender, the complaint stated, an administrator for Sunrise told the social worker that the facility was “declining Ms. (King) for acceptance due to her concern that Ms. (King) wanted to reside in a room with a female roommate.”

King found a place in another assisted-living facility in July 2021 and has been there since.

Her attorneys said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is still investigating whether Sunrise’s denial of services to King violated a portion of the Affordable Care Act barring sex discrimination. A spokesperson for the department said the the department could not confirm the existence of any pending investigations.

