Art

Abstracts in Oils/Acrylics by Martha LaMarche: through July 20, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Music

June 17

Capt Ray and the Castaways: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook. facebook.com.

Gaelic Storm: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $55, see stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.

June 23

Jimmy Macisso Trio: 7-9 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

June 17

Comedian and Musician Zack Stearn: 7 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts, 16 Richville Road, Standish, $20/$25 to benefit Schoolhouse fundraiser, schoolhousearts.org.

June 22

Comedian Bob Marley: 6 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $36.50, stonemountainartscenter.com.

​June 24-25

“Always … Patsy Cline”: 7:30 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $32, deertrees-theatre.org.

