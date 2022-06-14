Tuttle Road Community Church in Cumberland is offering a new program to encourage children ages 5-10 years old to enjoy all nature has to offer.

“Caring for the World We Live In” will be held Thursdays throughout the summer from 3-5 p.m. June 23 to Aug. 18, at Twin Brooks, 185 Tuttle Road, and aims to get children outdoors, exploring nature and learning how to be more eco-aware. There will be no sessions July 21 or Aug. 11.

The cost is $1 per child per session; to register, contact the church office at [email protected]tuttleroadchurch.org or 807-2210.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: