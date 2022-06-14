Cumberland County voters went to the polls Tuesday to choose the winner of a Democratic primary for District Attorney that was by far southern Maine’s most expensive primary race this year.

Election clerks in each city and town are now tabulating the votes. Updated results will be added to this story and posted at pressherald.com as they are reported.

An out-of-state political action committee spent more than $380,000 on ads supporting Jacqueline Sartoris, a Kennebec County prosecutor and Brunswick resident who says she is a lifelong Democrat. Sartoris hopes to unseat incumbent DA Jonathan Sahrbeck, a Cape Elizabeth resident who won the 2018 election as an Independent.

When Sahrbeck announced he was joining the party last fall, he said he made the decision after speaking to other Democratic district attorneys and learning he shared the same values. But Sartoris has questioned whether this change was genuine, citing the fact that Sahrbeck was a registered Republican for most of his adult life before the 2018 election.

Political ads from the Maine Justice and Public Safety PAC, a national group that has spent more than $380,000 on the race, have placed Sahrbeck’s decision to switch parties front and center. Flyers from the group refer to Sahrbeck as a “flip-flopping” district attorney who “only became a Democrat just in time to run for re-election.”

The PAC started out with $300,000 from George Soros, a national Democratic donor who is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on similar primary elections around country. The group has spent more than $130,000 on mailed advertisements, nearly $120,000 on social media advertisements and roughly $67,000 on television ads, according to the most recent campaign finance reports.

The PAC’s budget is almost more than six times what Sahrbeck reported in his June 3 campaign finance reports. Sartoris has raised and spent nearly $20,000, according to her last disclosure.

Sahrbeck disputed the ad’s claims in an interview earlier this month. He said he was concerned about “the precedent that’s being set by out-of-state money” in what is typically a low-budget election.

Sartoris said she had nothing to do with the ads, referring to her campaign more as grassroots and volunteer-led. At the same time, Sartoris said that she considers the Soros advertisements an endorsement.

“They’ve apparently made a decision about who is going to bring reform in Cumberland County,” Sartoris said earlier this month. “And they’ve decided that the race I’m running, and the policies I want to set, they support that.”

The winner of the primary will run uncontested in November, with no Republican or Independent challengers. Cumberland County’s is one of only two contested primary races for district attorney this year.

Cumberland County is one of Maine’s busiest prosecutorial districts, alongside York County where Democratic district attorney Kathryn Slattery is running unopposed in the both primary and general election. Prosecutors for Cumberland County had a little more than 5,000 pending felony and misdemeanor charges by May 23, 2022.

As the entire state struggles to process a backlog of cases in criminal and civil courts, Cumberland County reported a 59 percent increase in pending felony cases from May 2019 to May 2022. The county reported a 46 percent increase in pending misdemeanor cases over the same period of time.

The Cumberland County district attorney currently operates a $2.2 million budget from the county, covering salaries for about 30 county employees, programs in the office and supplies. The office also oversees 20 assistant district attorneys, all paid by the state budget.

This story will be updated.

