Cumberland Crossing by OceanView has entered phase two of construction, during which 52 custom-built homes will be added to the 53 homes already sited on Tuttle Road.

OceanView Marketing and Advertising Coordinator Dustin Bonk said when construction begins is dependent on when the plots sell, since the cottages are customizable. So far, two plots have been sold.

The new homes at the independent retirement living community will be spread across three newly created neighborhoods that will connect the project from Tuttle Road to Greely Road. The community center at Northwind Farm is located at 228 Greely Road, with staff offices, gathering spaces and a pool.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: