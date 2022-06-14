The Falmouth Police Department collected 45 guns and about 60 pounds of old ammunition at a gun giveback event June 11, according to Police Chief John Kilbride.

The weapons, which included various kinds of long guns and handguns, will be destroyed.

“The event was very successful, bringing town leadership, community volunteers, members of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition and law enforcement together to promote firearm safety and provide people a depository for their unwanted firearms,” Kilbride said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: