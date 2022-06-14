The Georgetown Working League Thrifts and Gifts shop is now open. The shop will once again take the place of the league’s annual fair and will be open Fridays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the summer.

Thrifts and Gifts is located in the Old Post Office Gallery, 833 Five Islands Road, in Georgetown.

Items for sale include pieces from local artists, handmade crafts, collectibles, a white elephant table, jewelry, homemade balsam bags, Georgetown caps and more. Also available are handmade juggling sets, whirlygigs, fairy wands, doll clothes and also a treasure chest with grab bags for $3 each.

The store will display the 2022 Georgetown Working League quilt, “Welcome Home,” which is being raffled off. A book of seven tickets will cost $5. The drawing will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Georgetown Community Center during the league’s Bid$ and Bite$ event, 9 a.m. to noon.

The Thrifts and Gifts shop, GWL Quilt Raffle and Bid$ and Bite$ are the Georgetown Working League’s major fundraising efforts of the year. The money raised will go toward scholarships and donations to help the Georgetown community.

Visit georgetownworkingleague.org for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: