Construction on Lunt Road began the week of June 6 in Falmouth and is expected to continue for two to three weeks.

The work includes installing a crosswalk on Depot Road at the library parking lot entrance across from the American Legion and a mid-block crosswalk at the library parking lot entrance on Lunt Road. Improvements are also being made to the Lunt Road sidewalk.

In addition, a deteriorated section of pavement near the library will be repaved and a portion of the sidewalk will be widened to make it fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The total project cost is about $147,700.

Residents can expect some delays and congestion while work is underway, especially at the intersection of Johnson Road, Town Landing Road and Route 88. Questions can be directed to Town Engineer Justin Early at 781-3919 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: