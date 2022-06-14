Allan Thomas Vigil of Bath admitted to police that he started the recent fire at Dike Newell Elementary School, according to court records released after a Vigil’s first video court appearance on Monday.

The court set his bail at $75,000 cash, with conditions that he be under around-the-clock house arrest until his next court date, set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at West Bath District Courthouse. Vigil also cannot go near any school building or have an incendiary device.

In a recorded interview, Vigil allegedly confessed to breaking a window and entering into the school’s kitchen, located at the back of the building, according to police. He said he walked through the halls and tried to get into the nurses’ office, but it was locked.

He entered the school staff room and found the supply closet containing “lots of paper,” he said, according to court documents. Vigil allegedly used a lighter he had just purchased at the Puffin Stop in Bath and lit the paper on fire. Vigil left when the school fire alarm went off, he said.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal, Bath Police Department and Bath Fire Department determined the fire at Dike Newall Elementary started in an art storage room, according to an affidavit.

In the kitchen Vigil allegedly broke into, a knob on the propane kitchen stove was set to the “on” position, allowing free flow of propane gas, according to firefighters.

Investigators reviewed recorded footage from the school security cameras, which allegedly show Vigil in the area around the time of the fire. Footage showed a male subject on a motorized bike arriving at the rear of the school building with an uninflated pool float at 9:46 p.m., according to court documents.

Bath police later determined the window had been broken out, with the screen cut and an uninflated pool float left resting on the sill, presumably to provide protection from broken glass.

The video showed a man walking down the school halls shortly after 10 p.m. using the flashlight on his cell phone in one hand, while holding a lighter in the other. Just before 10:20 p.m., the fire alarms went off, according to the affidavit.

Chris Dumas from probation and parole, as well as Vigil’s parents Michael Vigil and Patricia McAdam, also reviewed the school footage and confirmed the man in the video was Allan Vigil, according to the affidavit.

This isn’t the first time Vigil has been arrested for arson.

According to a Maine criminal background check, Vigil was charged with arson in 2014 for a fire he set in 2013. The original sentence of 12 years in prison was suspended, but Vigil received 4 years’ probation instead.

He was arrested in 2013 by Sgt. Mary MacMaster of The Office of State Fire Marshal. She recognized Vigil from the security footage at the Dike Newall School after the June 10 fire, according to court records. She said during her investigation in 2013, Vigil expressed his desire to build an “epic fire” and told her he added gas canisters to help the fire grow.

The Bath Fire Department reported two firefighters were injured while battling the school fire.

Firefighter Charles Stahl was taken to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and firefighter Clifford Newall drove himself to the hospital to be checked for a wrist injury.

The Office of State Fire Marshal reported extensive damage to the Dike Newall school, caused by fire, smoke and water. The fire reignited on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m., likely by residual embers, but the second fire was extinguished by noon the same day. No injuries were reported.

