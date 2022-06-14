KENNEBUNK – George F. Livermore died peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, following a brief illness. He was born Sept. 30, 1931, in Watertown, New York, to Floyd E. Livermore and Mildred Mae Jones Livermore. He graduated from Watertown High School, then attended what is now the State University of New York at Potsdam for one year. George enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving three years during the Korean Conflict. While stationed in Japan, George met and married his first wife. At the completion of his military service, George returned to his studies in Potsdam, and graduated with a B.S. in Education. George taught for several years in schools in northern New York state. In 1964, George left teaching to become Director of Personnel and Purchasing with American Machine and Foundry Co. Following three years in this position, George began a new career in hospital administration, first at Oswego (N.Y.) Hospital, then Brockton (Mass.) Hospital, and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, Long Island (N.Y.). In 1970, he accepted the position of Administrator at Franklin Memorial Hospital and moved with his family to Farmington, Maine.Following his successful experiences in hospital administration, and the end of his first marriage, George returned to business management with Lauri, Inc., an educational toy manufacturer in Phillips, Maine. He became a management consultant, including many years consulting with state governments and human services agencies.George retired in 1992, but after two years decided to return to the work force and joined MBNA America Bank at their Portland, Maine, operation. He retired, finally, in 1997.George became a Unitarian Universalist as a young man, attending church in Watertown, N.Y., and eventually at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Kennebunk, Maine, where he settled in the late 1970’s. He became involved in the church community, spending time on the church board and participating in many church activities, including the annual Blueberry Fair and Craft Festival. It was at First Parish where George met and married his life partner, Janice Ann, known in the community as “Ann”. They were married in 1983 and lived in Kennebunk for the remainder of his life.George is survived by his loving wife Ann; his sister Dora May Fletcher; his daughters from his first marriage, Laura Livermore and husband Sieggi Porth, Michele Wigton and husband Jeff Wigton, and Vickie Livermore and husband Kent Findell; as well as stepchildren Craig, Kevin, and Lori Wellman. Survivors also include six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and one great-stepgrandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Alice Ann Schultz, and his beloved grandmother Ethel Mae Spicer Livermore.The funeral service will be held at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Kennebunk, Maine, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., to be followed by the interment of ashes at Hope Cemetery, also in Kennebunk.﻿To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit George‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com .﻿Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous