Polling places opened across Maine Tuesday morning as voters get the cast ballots in dozens of state primary races as well as local elections.

There are 26 legislative primaries scattered around the state as the parties choose their candidates for November’s general election, when every seat in the Legislature and the governor’s office will be up for grabs.

Most Maine communities are voting on whether to approve annual school budgets, and many communities also are electing municipal and school leaders.

Portland voters will chose from 12 candidates to fill three vacant seats on the city’s school board.

Seven of the candidates are running for two open at-large seats representing the city as a whole and five are running to represent District Five, which includes North Deering, part of Deering Center and Riverton.

While Portland typically elects municipal and school leaders in November, the nine-member board has three unexpired terms to fill. The winners of the at-large seats will serve until November 2022, finishing the three-year terms of Anna Trevorrow and Roberto Rodriguez, who left their posts in November after winning City Council seats. The winner of the District Five seat will serve until November 2023, filling the seat of school board member Jeff Irish, who resigned in October.

Advertisement

In one of the most high-profile primary races in southern Maine – and by far the most expensive – incumbent Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck is trying to fend off challenger Jacqueline Sartoris in the Democratic primary. Whoever wins the primary will get the job in November – unless someone mounts a successful write-in campaign. There are no Republican or independent candidates for the seat.

Sahrbeck won the last election in 2018 as an independent but later enrolled as a Democrat. Sartoris, a Brunswick resident who works as an assistant district attorney in Kennebec County, is a lifelong Democrat who has questioned Sahrbeck’s loyalty to the party. Sahrbeck’s recent switch to the Democratic party also was criticized by an outside group that ran anti-Sahrbeck ads financed by a $300,000 donation from national Democratic donor George Soros.

Many also are watching the Republican congressional primary in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, where former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is facing off against Liz Caruso of Caratunk.

The Republican primary winner will take on two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, and Tiffany Bond of Portland in the Nov. 8 general election. Golden won the job four years ago by narrowly defeating Poliquin in the first ranked-choice election held for a federal elected office.

This year’s legislative primary elections are only open to those who are registered with their respective political party. However, a new law that will take effect in 2024 means unenrolled voters, who account for about a third of Maine’s registered voters, will be able to participate in either a Republican or a Democratic primary election.

In addition to the 26 contested legislative primaries, voters in Hancock County will cast ballots in a special election for the Senate District 7 race between two-term state Rep. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth, and Republican Brian Langley, a former legislator who served in the Senate from 2010 to 2018. The seat was vacated by Sen. Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, who resigned in January to take a job as an advocate in the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The winner of that race will not cast a single vote in Augusta, unless the governor calls the Legislature back for a special session. Both candidates will square off again in the fall.

But the race is considered a bellwether for the fall elections, with both parties investing nearly six figures into the campaign. It will give Republicans an opportunity to see whether their strategy of linking Democrats to inflation and rising gas prices can work in any of the state’s swing districts.

All polling places will close at 8 p.m.. Watch pressherald.com for updated results for southern Maine elections.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: