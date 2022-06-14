GORHAM — A dream season for the Gardiner softball team reached rare heights Tuesday evening.

Boosted by a three-run fourth inning, the second-seeded Tigers upset No. 1 York 3-2 in the Class B South championship game at the University of Southern Maine.

Gardiner (18-2) will play in its first state final since reaching the Class A championship game in 1980. York finished 18-2.

Gardiner had a rally fall short in the third with two runners stranded in scoring position, but the Tigers broke through in the fourth. Taylor Takatsu singled with one out, and after a strikeout, Brooke Gero singled to right to put runners at the corners.

Grace Plourde rapped a grounder up the middle for an infield single, scoring Takatsu to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Maddie Inman followed by grounding to third, but a throwing error sent her to second and allowed Gero and Plourde to score and extend the lead to 3-0.

York had its threats, the first coming in the opening inning. Elly Bourgoine hit a one-out single to left, and advanced to third on a wild pitch and groundout. Gardiner starter Lainey Cooley got a flyout to center, however, ending the threat.

York’s best chance came in the bottom of the fifth as Maggie Hanlon and Ella Moon led off with singles. Emily Estes grounded to short, and a collision between Hanlon and Gero prompted Hanlon to be called out. Jill Carr hit another grounder to short that Gero fielded on the run, and her throw to third while falling went wide, allowing Moon to score.

York had runners on second and third, but Cooley made sure they stayed there, getting a strikeout and a pop-up to end the threat.

York had one more chance. Moon doubled to lead off the seventh and scored on Jill Carr’s single, and Carr moved to third on a double by Alexis Osterhaus. But Cooney induced a grounder to first, stranding the two runners and ending the game.

