Maine State Police charged a Massachusetts woman on Monday with the death of a newborn girl who was left to die in the elements in a gravel pit in Frenchville in 1985.

An Aroostook County grand jury indicted Lee Ann Daigle, 58, of Lowell, Massachusetts on a murder charge and she was arrested outside her home without incident on Monday.

Investigators used genealogical DNA evidence and say they have positively identified Daigle – formerly Lee Ann Guerette – as the baby’s mother, state police said.

Daigle is being held in Aroostook County Jail.

Baby Jane Doe was found dead Dec. 7, 1985 by a dog whose owner lived about 700 feet from the gravel pit. The dog carried the infant’s remains back to its owner’s home, triggering the police investigation. Officers traced the dog’s steps back to the pit, where they allege the baby was born and then abandoned.

Daigle was scheduled to make her first court appearance in Houlton court Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.

