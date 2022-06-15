The $46.4 million Gorham school budget validation referendum overwhelmingly passed in a low voter turnout, sweeping the three wards.

The 1,013 to 589 validation followed a Town Council vote June 7 to wipe $1.6 million from the School Committee’s proposed $48 million spending plan.

Voters also kept their hands on the school budget by retaining the school budget referendum process for another three years, 1,203 to 390.

Four local referendum questions equaling $1.6 million found favor with voters.

Spending up to $325,000 on Middle Jam Road passed 1,146 to 423, $350,000 for a Plummer Road culvert was approved 1,195 to 383, $375,000 for Mighty Street improvements passed 1,164 to 421, and $550,000 for school and town software was approved 1,062 to 532.

Gorham Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors reported a 10% voter turnout of 1,630 local ballots cast and 1,059 state ballots from about 16,300 registered voters.

The town’s municipal election comes in November.

To fill a Portland Water District trustee post, Jane Sexton received 1,188 votes in an uncontested race.

