Brunswick Town Councilor Daniel Ankeles soundly defeated Bowdoin College student Andrew Kingman Kaleigh in Tuesday’s Maine House District 100 Democratic primary.
Ankeles earned 94% of the 917 votes cast, according to preliminary election results shared by Town Clerk Fran Smith.
“Thank you to the voters of Brunswick for the honor and the solemn responsibility of this nomination,” Angeles said in a statement after his victory. “A lot is on the line this November — climate policy, health care, the future of heat and electricity, housing, civil rights, safety, decency, democracy, and so much more. Whatever your politics, I hope you can agree that central Brunswick needs an effective, experienced and responsive advocate.”
In the general election on November 8, Ankeles will take on Angela Lallier, who won her uncontested Republican primary race.
House District 100 was drawn last fall as part of the state’s redistricting process. It covers most of the Brunswick area currently represented by democrat Rep. Ralph Tucker, who is not pursuing reelection due to term limits.
