Former Maine Legislator Justin Chenette bested his Democratic primary opponent incumbent Allen Sicard by a 5-to-1 margin in the June 14 contest for a four-year term for District 3 York County Commissioner.

Chenette earned 1,869 votes in the contest; Sicard, 365, according to unofficial totals released by municipal clerks in Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Hollis and Buxton, the municipalities that will make up District 3 when the term begins in January.

There was no Republican primary and there is no independent candidate, so while Chenette will be on the ballot in November, he is virtually assured of being the next District 3 York County Commissioner.

“Voters sent a clear message that they expect a more transparent, accessible, and accountable county government,” said Chenette in a statement. “Together we will bring a more positive era of community-focused leadership to the county commission. (I) really appreciate voters continued trust in me.”

Chenette, 31, who served four terms in the legislature, has previously said that the county commission should not be “Maine’s lost level of government,” and said if elected he would hold monthly office hours, attend community events, and provide updates through social media and email and more to keep the public informed and seek feedback.

The district currently includes Dayton, but that community will move to another district in January as a result of reapportionment.

Sicard’s term expires Dec. 31.

