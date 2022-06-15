Joseph Galletta of Durham narrowly defeated Bowdoin’s Guy Lebida in Tuesday’s House District 98 Republic primary, according to preliminary results.

Galletta will face fellow newcomer Orion Breen, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the November general election.

Galletta won on the back of his commanding performance in Durham, where he secured 167 votes to Lebida’s 85. Voters in Pownal and Lisbon also preferred Galleta, helping him win 55% of the vote.

Gelletta could not be reached for comment.

The new House District 98, drawn last fall as part of the state’s redistricting process, covers Durham, Pownal and parts of Lisbon, Bowdoin and Topsham, according to documents from the state legislature.

Tuesday was another tight defeat for Lebida, who previously lost a state Senate race to Sen. Eloise Vitelli in 2016 and a House campaign to Rep. Seth Berry in 2018.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: