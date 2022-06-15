Democrat Leanne Candura narrowly beat Republican Tim Valenti for a three-year term to represent North Yarmouth on the SAD 51 Board of Directors by a vote of 630 to 604 on Tuesday.

Christina Mitchell and Kim Vine, both Democrats, won the two Cumberland seats in SAD 51, beating Hannah Barry, who is unenrolled, Republican Nick Dambrie and Democrat Dwight Deckelmann. Mitchell received 720 votes and Vine received 641, while Deckelmann came in a close third with 613 votes. Barry garnered 557 votes and Dambrie had 452 in a race that saw all newcomers on the ballot. Incumbents Kevin Desmond of North Yarmouth and Peter Bingham and Jennifer Stewart, both of Cumberland, opted not to run for reelection.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent North Yarmouth on our school board. I take the role and the trust voters placed in me seriously,” Candura said. “I also understand this was a close race and there are a myriad of views, approaches, and ideas that deserve to be heard. I look forward to digging into the work.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: