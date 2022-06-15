Democrats Sara Juli and Laurel Regan won the two open seats on the Falmouth School Board Tuesday, soundly beating Republicans Scott Booth and Emily Hinman.

Juli received 1,487 votes, Regan, 1,356, with Booth taking 937 for third place and Hinman, 897, in a race that saw all new faces on the ballot as Krisztina Napolitano and James Cahan opted not to run again.

“I feel so honored that the Falmouth community has demonstrated such confidence in me,” Juli said. “I’m excited to support all students, staff and families in our school district.”

