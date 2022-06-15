Incumbent Andy Walsh and Darla Hamlin, who is enrolled in the GOP, were elected to the North Yarmouth Budget Committee with 761 and 601 votes, respectively, beating Republican Peter Godsoe, who garnered 497 votes at the polls Tuesday.

Incumbent Jim Knight did not seek reelection.

“I am happy to have been elected. I enjoy the committee work, and Darla will be a great addition to the committee,” said Walsh, who is a Democrat. “I also hope that we will see some younger citizens stepping up to run for this committee at the next opportunity.”

