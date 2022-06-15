KENNEBUNK — The game plan for the Massabesic girls’ lacrosse game was sound: Slow the game down, and try to possess the ball as much as possible.

The problem is that Kennebunk is about as easy to slow down as a runaway train.

After Massabesic controlled play for most of the game’s first five minutes Wednesday afternoon in the Class A South championship game, Kennebunk took over and did what it does so well, stringing together seven straight goals. The Rams were never challenged from there as they advanced to the state final with a 14-4 win.

Kennebunk (15-0), the defending state champion, will face Yarmouth in the state championship game Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. No. 2 Massabesic ends the season at 13-2, with both losses to the Rams.

Kennebunk senior co-captain said Sydney Dumas, who scored twice, said the Rams were well prepared for Massabesic and weren’t bothered by their slow start.

“That’s one of the biggest things they have, is their drive and aggression to the ball,” said Dumas. “We really worked on imitating their offense and defense so we could get in the best position. We showed them what Kennebunk lacrosse is.”

Advertisement

The Rams scored four goals over the final seven minutes of the first half to take an 8-1 lead into the break.

“I look at the scoreboard at the half, 8-1, and I’m like, that’s not reflective of what I just watched for 25 minutes,” Massabesic Coach Jason Tremblay said.

In building its lead, Kennebunk converted three free possession chances, while the Mustangs had five free possessions end without a goal, either because of a save by Rams goalie Lizzy Hayes (six saves) or simply missing the net.

“We stayed with them. We gave them as much as we could. They’re super-talented. They don’t make many mistakes,” Tremblay said.

Kennebunk Coach Annie Barker said boxing out on the draw was a key for her team gaining possession, as was simply shaking off some nerves.

“In the beginning, we were rushing and we were throwing the ball away. We settled down. We knew if we just took time like we did on Saturday (in the semifinals), we would score. It was just all about being patient,” Barker said.

Advertisement

While the Mustangs tried to slow things down to keep the ball away from Kennebunk, the Rams slowed things down to allow players to get open for the best shot. Three goals over the first 10 minutes of the second half pushed Kennebunk’s lead to 11-1.

“We were able to take our time and find the perfect shot. We’d rather a good shot than a forced one,” Dumas said.

Junior Ruby Sliwkowski scored six goals, and sophomore Ivy Armentrout added a pair.

Taylor Lombard made seven saves for Massabesic.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »