Voters in the Republican primary in the Kennebunks and Biddeford chose Elizabeth Jordan over Ronald Russell June 14 as the nominee for House District 134 for the fall contest.

Jordan, 62, will challenge incumbent Democrat Traci Gere in the Nov. 8 election.

The district includes all of Kennebunkport and parts of Biddeford and Kennebunk.

Jordan emerged as the GOP primary winner in all three municipalities, with a total of 408 votes to Russell’s 145, unofficial figures show.

“As I knock on doors, I find that many are concerned about the rampant inflation, which is unsustainable as people go into debt or deplete their life savings; about the government overreach into their personal lives and medical decisions; about the lack of transparency about the school curriculum; and about mandates and regulations which cause a hardship to their small businesses and their personal lives,” she said in a Kennebunk Post profile prior to the election. “I also see the concern of our lobstermen who are being choked out by unnecessary mandates and regulations that are not based in reality.”

Widowed, Jordan returned to her home state six years ago and works in a natural foods store. While in Virginia, she operated a natural food coop and a home daycare.

